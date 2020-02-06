StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) is Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. cut its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,901 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 17.3% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned about 0.18% of StoneCo worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in StoneCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 137,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,947. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

