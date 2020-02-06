Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $326,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

