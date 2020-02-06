Storj Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Storj has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and $1.72 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Upbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, ABCC, CoinTiger, Liqui, OKEx, Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Huobi, Liquid, Binance, IDAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.