Storm (STORM) Market Cap Hits $11.47 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Binance and Coinnest. Storm has a market cap of $11.47 million and $2.30 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storm has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bitbns, YoBit, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Coinnest, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.