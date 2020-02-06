Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 41,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.47 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

