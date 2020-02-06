Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.