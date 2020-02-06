Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

