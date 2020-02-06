SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

ABG stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

