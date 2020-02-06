SVMK (SVMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect SVMK to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.10 on Thursday. SVMK has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,529 shares of company stock worth $6,484,006. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

