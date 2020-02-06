Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Switch has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,456. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

