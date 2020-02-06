Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Acquires $125,125.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,376. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

