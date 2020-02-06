TaaS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005574 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TaaS has a market cap of $4.44 million and $203.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.03024537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

