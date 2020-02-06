Talend (TLND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Talend to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Talend has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

