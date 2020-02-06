Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 3.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.06% of Target worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 240,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

