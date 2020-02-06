Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) Plans GBX 1.67 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of THRL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.62). 344,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,784. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $562.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.65.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock.
About Target Healthcare REIT
Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.
