Tc Pipelines (TRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TRP opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

