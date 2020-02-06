Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

TSE TRP opened at C$72.65 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$54.61 and a 52-week high of C$73.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.64.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

