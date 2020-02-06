Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Teradata also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.24 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 2,154,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 211.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Teradata has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

