Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. Teradata also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 2,154,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 211.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

