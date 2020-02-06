Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

