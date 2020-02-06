Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.74 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC. Terra has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $4.74 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

