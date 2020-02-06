TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on TESS. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 81,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.13. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

