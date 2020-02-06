The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.58 EPS.

Shares of ENSG traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,705. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

