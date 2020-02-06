THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.98 million and $14,483.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, LBank and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001079 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Coinrail, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.