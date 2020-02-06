Time New Bank Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Ethfinex and OTCBTC. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $936,755.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bibox, CoinBene, Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, C2CX, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

