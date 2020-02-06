Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,080.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $103,080.00 and $98,245.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

