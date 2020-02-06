Travelers Companies (TRV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $136.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

1/6/2020 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Get Travelers Companies Inc alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.