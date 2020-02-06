TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $59.44 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $36,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $328,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,699.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.