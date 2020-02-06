Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 552,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,808. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

