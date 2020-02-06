Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,795 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 724,327 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Tripadvisor worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 145,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

