Tripio Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.