Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

