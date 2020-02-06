TrueDeck Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,958.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $198,958.00 and $23,154.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

