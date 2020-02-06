TrueFeedBack Price Down 9.7% This Week (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $483,997.00 and approximately $68,242.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

