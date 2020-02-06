TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $138.79 million and $746.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,034,359 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HBUS, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Upbit, Koinex, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Zebpay, WazirX, IDEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.