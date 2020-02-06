Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRUP opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.67 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $999,367. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

