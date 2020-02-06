Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trustmark by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

