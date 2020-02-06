TTC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. TTC has a market cap of $14.33 million and $2.39 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. In the last week, TTC has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.05893963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 852,749,290 coins and its circulating supply is 395,724,134 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

