Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million.

Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 298,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUES shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal d├ęcor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

