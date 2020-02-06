Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.10 ($1.29). 146,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,576. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 1 year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.60 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.19.

About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

