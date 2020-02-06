Ubiq Market Capitalization Reaches $3.81 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $14,504.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

