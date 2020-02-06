UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $4.08 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. UGAS has a market cap of $4.08 million and $746,928.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.05893963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

