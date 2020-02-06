Unilever (ULVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2020 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2020 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,450 ($58.54).

1/22/2020 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,350 ($70.38).

1/20/2020 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,850 ($63.80).

1/9/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,695.50 ($61.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,696.54. Unilever plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Unilever plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 34.72 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.