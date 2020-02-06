United Continental (UAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL):

1/29/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – United Continental is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

12/19/2019 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Airlines is being aided by a healthy uptick in passenger revenues on the back of strong demand for air travel. Reduction in fuel prices is an added positive. Further, we are upbeat about United Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. Moreover, the company has an impressive history with respect to earnings per share, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. However, the prolonged grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets is worrisome. It is causing numerous flight cancellations and hurting revenues as United Airlines has 14 such jets in its fleet. The carrier's high-debt levels further add to its woes. Moreover, weather-related disruptions are affecting operations. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of United Airlines underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

UAL opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

