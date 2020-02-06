United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 361.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $151.78 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

