UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.82 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, BigONE and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $285,896.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

