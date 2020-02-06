USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Repurchase $130.00 million in Shares

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

USNA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 12,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,326. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

