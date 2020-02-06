Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $24,492,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $239.65 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.23 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.