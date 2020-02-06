Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.