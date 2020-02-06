Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

